World Cup faces challenge to increase women's football visibility

São Paulo

There is an abyss between the visibility of women's and men's football. It is one of the reasons why the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) has launched a campaign named #AcordaPraElas to encourage people to wake up in the early hours of the morning starting this Thursday (20) to watch the Women's World Cup.

Played in Australia and New Zealand, the competition has the Oceania time zone as an obstacle to reaching a large audience in Brazil, with matches at dawn or in the early hours of the Brazilian morning.

Training of the Brazilian women's national team in Gold Coast, Australia - Thais Magalhães/CBF

At least in Brazil, FIFA (International Football Federation), however, had no problem closing the sale of broadcasting rights for this year's Women's World Cup. In Europe, just last month the entity reached an agreement to avoid a blackout of the championship in some countries of the continent.

After having complained about the amount offered by broadcasters, which it called "unacceptable" because it was "from 20 to 100 times lower than that received for the men's Cup", Fifa reached an agreement with the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) for the open transmission in 34 countries.

In this scenario, the players themselves have been acting to increase the visibility of competitions, although they also need to fight for their own recognition individually.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language.