Black women have higher risk of suffering physical and sexual violence in Brazil

Brasília



An unprecedented survey reveals that women are 75% of victims of physical and sexual violence in Brazil, but black and brown women are even more affected. Depending on the region, they also run more than twice the risk of suffering some type of violence compared to white women.



This is what reveals a study with the analysis of more than 1 million pieces of data from Sinan (Information System for Notifiable Diseases), of the Ministry of Health, between 2015 and 2022.



These data refer to women who were assisted by the SUS (Unified Health System). The survey was developed by Vital Strategies, an international organization composed of experts and researchers who make public policy recommendations to governments.

Protest against obstetric violence and rape, advocating for the dignity and respect of women, in Rio de Janeiro - Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress



The data show that, in the Northeast, black women (which, in the study, includes black and brown women) are more than twice as likely to suffer physical violence compared to white women and, in the North, twice as likely to suffer sexual violence.



Fatima Marinho, Vital's technical advisor, says that the differences observed in the data may have socioeconomic, cultural, and regional links. "In the richer regions, violence against women is less visible, as psychological violence, difficult to identify by the health professional and often by the victim herself. In poorer areas, gender violence takes on a more visible, physical, and sexual form. "

Translated by Cassy Dias

