Bolsonaro says electoral justice will make an affront if it makes him ineligible

Brasília and Porto Alegre

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) told Folha this Thursday (22) that it would be an affront if the TSE (Supreme Electoral Court) makes him ineligible. He also said that he would like to remain 100% politically active and that, with this eventual court decision, he would lose "a little bit of that fuel".

President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasília - Gabriela Biló/Folhapress

The statement was given a few hours before the start of the trial that could revoke his political rights. Bolsonaro left for Porto Alegre in the morning to attend Transposul meetings. According to current legislation, if convicted, he will be able to run for office again only in 2030, aged 75, thus staying away from three elections until then (one of them being the 2026 presidential election).

"At my age, [what] I would like to do, is remain 100% active in politics. And, taking away one's political rights, which, in my opinion, is an affront, one loses a little bit of that fuel," he said. "So I believe that what I did over the course of four years is something to be studied. The Brazilian flag, people started to respect, sing the national anthem, they learned to value freedom. They got to know the institutions", he added.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language