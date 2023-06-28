Colonel, author of coup-mongering messages, takes cheat note to 'not freak out' at the 8/1 Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry

Brasília

Army colonel Jean Lawand Júnior took a list of guidelines to the CPI (Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry) on the attacks of January 8, including "don't freak out" and "put on a serene face".

The cheat note also suggests: eat, don't gesticulate, don't get emotional, hands together, prayer, and "no cagoete". When questioned, he suggested that he wanted to write "no cacoetes" ( no nervous ticks), and not "no snitching" in the sense of accusing someone.

O coronel Jean Lawand Júnior em depoimento à CPI do 8 de janeiro - Gabriela Biló/Folhapress)

The soldier testified to the Committee of Inquiry as a witness. Federal Supreme Court Justice Cármen Lúcia understood that he should attend the session but could remain silent if he wanted, so as not to produce evidence against himself.



The colonel came under the crosshairs of the Committee, which investigates the invasion of the three Powers after a Federal Police report regarding the cell phone of former President Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) main assistant, Colonel Mauro Cid.



Lawand is Cid's main interlocutor in the messages highlighted by the Federal Police and asks him to convince Bolsonaro to "save this country!" In his testimony, Lawand Júnior denied that he suggested to Cid that the then-president should stage a coup d'état.

