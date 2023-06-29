'I know churchgoers by name', says priest of smallest city in Brazil

Belo Horizonte

Serra da Saudade, in Minas Gerais, was officialized in the 2022 Census as the smallest city in Brazil in terms of the number of inhabitants.

The municipality is located in the center-west region of the state and, according to the survey, has 833 inhabitants, 18 more than registered in the previous official count, carried out in 2010.

Serra da Saudade with the Church of Nossa Senhora do Carmo in the background - Adriana Paolinelli/Assessoria de Comunicação da Prefeitura de Serra da Saudade

Anyone who decides to visit Serra da Saudade needs to be prepared. If you go by car, look at the tank gauge on the dashboard and pay attention to the kilometer count. There is no gas station there. The nearest one is 17 kilometers away.

Upon arrival, the car becomes unnecessary. The longest route that can be taken in the city, directly from one point to another, is 900 meters, between the exhibition park and the football field. There are no hotels or lodgings in Serra da Saudade. And no drugstores either.

The person in charge of the church is Father Geraldo Agostinho, 57, from the parish of Estrela do Indaiá, to which Serra da Saudade belongs. "I know everyone by name", he says of the approximately 50 churchgoers in the city who never miss Mass. "They are all very good people."

