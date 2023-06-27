'I thought I'd never get out', says man who was convicted based on 62 photographic recognitions

Rio de Janeiro

In the memory of Paulo Alberto da Silva Costa, 36, the worst moments of the three years in prison, now considered illegal by the Justice, were the ones when he got out of jail.

"You leave in that car, all sealed up. There's only room for about ten people, and they put 20. One on top of the other, handcuffed. That's how they treat prisoners. Like animals," he told Folha.

The doorman Paulo Alberto da Silva Costa, 36, was unjustly arrested after 62 criminal actions based on photographic identification - Eduardo Anizelli/ Folhapress

Going to the Forum for the hearings of his cases was the moment to defend himself against accusations of theft (59), homicide, robbery, and reception. All, according to his defense, were based only on photographic recognition at the police station, a practice considered irregular by the Justice.

After dozens of interrogations, 20 acquittals, and 11 convictions, the Supreme Court of Justice ordered his release in May and the reassessment of the cases.Paulo is a black man from Paudalho (Pernambuco). He arrived in Belford Roxo (RJ) in 1998 with his mother and sister. He only studied up to 8th grade and worked as a doorman.

Translated by Cassy Dias

