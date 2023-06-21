Justice determines that the Lula government send aid to the region where Yanomamis are at risk of death

Manaus

The Federal Court in Amazonas has determined that the Lula (PT) government arrange for the dispatch of civil servants to the region of the Middle Rio Negro in view of the situation of food insecurity and the risk of death of Yanomami indigenous people who make long journeys to cities like Barcelos (AM) in pursuit of social benefits.



In the precautionary decision, issued this Monday afternoon (19), federal judge Jaiza Maria Fraxe gave the government 48 hours to prove the adoption of measures with municipal and state bodies in order to reduce the "current vulnerability" of the Yanomami who travel to Barcelos to register or withdraw benefits such as pensions and Bolsa Família.

Yanomami indigenous people walk along the streets of Barcelos, in the middle Negro River region, which receives hundreds of them monthly in search of supplies, healthcare, and social benefits - Lalo de Almeida/Folhapress

The decision extends to other indigenous peoples in similar conditions in the region. Folha questioned Funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples) about the court's decision, but there was no response until the publication of this article.



The government must act to avoid hunger among the indigenous people, guarantee the immediate solution to the demands in the city and ensure logistical support in the villages, according to the judge. The decision meets the request of the MPF (Federal Prosecution Service) in Amazonas, presented to the Justice last Thursday (15).

Translated by Cassy Dias



