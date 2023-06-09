March for Jesus Tries to Steer Away from Politics, but Crowd Boos Lula

São Paulo

The 31st March for Jesus, which took place this Thursday (8), Corpus Christi holiday, covered a 3.5 km route, departing from the downtown region of São Paulo and heading to a square in the north zone of the city, where a gigantic stage was set up.

Sao Paulo, SP, BRASIL, 08-06-2023: March for Jesus (Foto: Eduardo Knapp/Folhapress, COTIDIANO) - Folhapress

Evangelicals were identified through the lyrics of gospel songs, which "reflect the moment in the life and the situation of the nation", says Mayara Lara, 24, a bank clerk. "It has nothing to do with politics, but with the hope that Jesus brings us after so many losses that our families suffered in the pandemic."

Despite this speech, the mention of President Lula's name generated a collective boo among the participants of the march. He was not there and was represented by the minister of the AGU (Attorney General of the Union), Jorge Messias.

Messias was booed when he said that he had a message on behalf of the president. "I came here to tell you, at the request of the president, to say that in Brasilia there are men and women who live for the Kingdom of God."

Some of the event's participants who were wearing the Brazilian yellow football shirt, which has become a kind of symbol of the supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, stated several reasons for the attire, none related to politics.

"I wear the Brazilian football shirt because I like it, I bought it during the World Cup", said administrative assistant Gustavo Jaques, 31. Also wearing the national football shirt, lawyer Amanda de Souza, 31, expressed relief at being able to wear the colors of the flag without having it mean support for some politician. "Thank God it has passed."

Translated by Cassy Dias

