Rapporteur votes to make Bolsonaro ineligible and cites use of Armed Force in attacks

Brasília

The general inspector of the TSE (Supreme Electoral Court), Benedito Gonçalves, voted to make Jair Bolsonaro ineligible until 2030, said that it is not possible to turn a blind eye to anti-democratic discourses filled with lies and violent speeches.

He also criticized the trivialization of the coup d'état and highlighted the epic attacks by the former president using the image of the Armed Forces.

Minister Benedito Gonçalves (on the right) in a session of the TSE that judges the action that could make Bolsonaro ineligible - Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress

Benedito is the rapporteur for the legal action at the Supreme Electoral Court that could make Bolsonaro ineligible for eight years. He cast his vote on Tuesday night (27), on the second day of the TSE trial.

The legal action filed by the PDT targets Bolsonaro and Walter Braga Netto, a former minister who was a candidate for the vice president post on the defeated PL ticket for the Presidency in 2022. Benedito, however, voted against Braga Netto’s ineligibility. The Supreme Electoral Court session was suspended and in the next session, scheduled for Thursday (29), it will be the turn of the other six members of the electoral court to vote.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language