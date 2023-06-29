Rivers in Yanomami land show better color after anti-mining operation

Brasília

The rivers of the Yanomami Indigenous Land in Roraima have shown a change in color after almost five months of the federal government's operation against illegal mining in the region.

Satellite images show how the waters of rivers like the Uraricoera look darker compared to the clay-brown prevailing at the beginning of the year.

A general view of the Yanomami indigenous land, Roraima state, Brazil - Reuters

The lighter coloration is caused by mining activity, which drills into the bottom of the rivers and leaves the water muddy.In addition, the illegal extraction of ore also contaminates the water with mercury, which is used to facilitate the separation of gold from the earth.

Army General Costa Neves, from the Military Command of the Amazon, says that the strangulation of mining activity is an achievement that can help the indigenous land return to normality.

"Our intelligence will produce data that will help the agencies to plan their activities and their missions, to guarantee the preservation of the environment."

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language.