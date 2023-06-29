Salvador, Rio, and seven other capitals lose residents from 2010 to 2022

Salvador and Rio de Janeiro

Nine of the 27 Brazilian capitals had a drop in the number of inhabitants from 2010 to 2022, according to data from the 2022 Census released by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

The biggest reduction took place in Salvador, a city whose population went from 2,675,656 inhabitants in 2010 to 2,418,005 in 2022, a decrease of 9.6%. As a result, the capital of Bahia was surpassed by Brasília and Fortaleza and fell from third to fifth largest city in the country.

The actor and musician Roquildes Junior (36), pictured on Avenida Paulista, who moved from Salvador to São Paulo in 2020; the Bahian capital lost inhabitants between the 2010 and 2022 censuses - Bruno Santos/Folhapress

They also lost residents in capitals such as Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Recife, Porto Alegre, Belém, and Natal. In absolute numbers, Rio had the second largest reduction, with 109,023 fewer inhabitants, a drop of 1.7%.

The third city that most lost residents is not the capital and is in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro: São Gonçalo (RJ) went from a population of 999,728 to 896,744.

"The core municipalities of urban concentrations, especially metropolitan ones, are losing dynamics or growing very little, or even decreasing the population. In Brazil, this is a new fact", says Cláudio Stenner, director of Geosciences at the IBGE.

In some cases, the drop is the result of the municipality's territorial depletion.

