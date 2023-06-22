Senate approves fiscal framework with 57 votes, in victory for Lula and Haddad

Brasília

The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) advanced one more step in approving the new fiscal framework, consolidating the political victory first obtained in the Chamber of Deputies.

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad smiles before a ministerial meeting to celebrate the first 100 days of Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva government at the Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil on April 10, 2023 - Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

The text was approved this Wednesday (21) in the Senate plenary by 57 votes to 17. Single suggestions for changes were rejected. The expressive score shows, once again, a wide gap in relation to the minimum of 41 votes that the government needed to gather in the Senate —a relevant feat for a government that faces difficulties in consolidating a base of support in the National Congress. The advantage had already occurred in the Chamber when the fiscal rule received the support of 372 deputies (against a minimum quorum of 257).



The support for the proposal also carries symbolism as it occurs on the same day that the Central Bank announces its new decision regarding interest rates, keeping the Selic rate at 13.75% per annum. Different parliamentarians have reinforced the government's chorus asking for relief from Central Bank via interest rate cuts, and the bet is that the advancement of the framework will reduce uncertainties and create a conducive environment for that.

Translated by Cassy Dias

