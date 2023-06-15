Serial Suicides Alert of Harassment and Overload in the Prosecution Service of São Paulo

Brasília

In less than a year, three employees of the Prosecution Service of São Paulo (MPSP) have committed suicide. Two of these cases occurred in less than 24 hours.

Civil servants claim that colleagues fell ill due to the deterioration in their work routine, with an overload of activities, pressure, tight deadlines, and harassment. The organ's leadership claims that the cases were punctual, of people with existing personal problems.

SAO PAULO , SP , BRAZIL , The Prosecution Service of São Paulo. Credit Henrique Martins / Alesp - Alesp

The first suicide took place on June 29, 2022. A legal analyst killed himself inside the institution's building – colleagues saw the act. A complaint made to the National Council of Public Prosecutors reported that he feared losing his job after being diagnosed with depression.

The second case, involving an engineering director, occurred on May 10th. He was at home, away from work after being diagnosed with depression. People close to him claim that he had been under pressure to comply with demands.

The following day, the assistant prosecutor at the Center for Administration and Transport killed himself in an MPSP truck on a trip to the countryside. Colleagues had gone to lunch. On the way back, they found him in the vehicle, lifeless. The reports are that the position demands a lot, but pays little.

The attorney general of the MPSP, Mário Luiz Sarrubo, says he determined that it should be investigated whether the servers were victims of harassment or had problems in their jobs. The conclusion was negative.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language