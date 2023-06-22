Zanin approved in Senate by 58 to 18, and a lawyer friend of Lula will be a justice of the Federal Supreme Court

Brasília

The Senate approved this Wednesday (21), by 58 votes to 18, the nomination of Cristiano Zanin, 47, as the new justice of the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

Cristiano Zanin, Lula's former lawyer, in the Federal Senate - Gabriela Biló /Folhapress

The first nominated by Lula (PT) in the current term for the court, Zanin is a friend of the president, for whom he advocated in the legal actions of Operation Car Wash ( Lava Jato), and needed the vote of at least 41 senators (out of a total of 81 members of the House) to be officially approved. He will occupy the vacancy of Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired in April and may remain on the STF (Federal Supreme Court) until November 2050, when he turns 75, the age limit for court justices.



The date when he will be taking office has not yet been set, but allies expect that to happen in August. The president of the Federal Supreme Court, Rosa Weber, spoke by telephone with Zanin, who will go to the court this Thursday (22) to meet with her and start negotiations for the inauguration.

Translated by Cassy Dias

