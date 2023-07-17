Abin sees connections between coup-mongering acts and mining and transport companies

Brasília

Intelligence reports produced by Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) indicate the participation of carriers, truck owners, and companies suspected of involvement with illegal mining in the actions of Bolsonarists contrary to Lula's (PT) election.



In documents delivered to the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the acts of January 8, the agents claim that 272 trucks entered Brasília from November onwards to participate in the demonstrations concentrated in front of the Army headquarters, in addition to the destruction of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

Trucks with supporters of Jair Bolsonaro during a protest in Brasília - Ueslei Marcelino - 07.nov.2022/Reuters



About half of the vehicles belonged to companies, according to the report. Most of the remaining fleet was new or semi-new and registered by individuals with participation in companies in the agricultural sector.

In Abin's reading, these characteristics indicate low participation of self-employed truck drivers.



The agency also crossed data from machinery found in operations against environmental crimes in Pará. The agents claim that Enric Juvenal da Costa Lauriano, a businessman who participated in the pro-mining lobby, would have helped publicize the collection channels of the coup-mongering movement. The report did not locate Lauriano.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language