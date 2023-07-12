Armed forces face sexual harassment allegations against soldiers

Rio de Janeiro

A bite on the neck in the financial sector room of a battalion. A drunken soldier in his underwear invades a sergeant's room in the barracks and invites her to go to bed with him. A malicious shifting of an identification tag in order to touch an officer's breasts.

A set of isolated cases shows how the Armed Forces have faced, in recent years, a sequence of accusations of disturbance and sexual harassment within units spread across the country.

Data from the Supreme Military Court show that 56 criminal lawsuits on the subject have been filed since 2018.

Tamires (fictitious name) was a temporary sergeant in the Army and experienced sexual harassment by a lieutenant. - Isabella Campos/Folhapress

Most of the cases are of female soldiers who are victims of embarrassment and disrespect inside battalions by colleagues in the barracks. They report cases of unauthorized displays of affection as well as direct physical attacks in locations without witnesses.

One of the denouncers was a temporary sergeant at an Army warehouse, who reported being attacked three times by Lieutenant Fábio de Andrade Fontes. After two years of proceedings, he was sentenced to a year and a half in prison.

The Forces did not say whether they have applied punishments to the 23 soldiers identified as the target of complaints for harassment or sexual harassment. Of these, 11 have already been convicted, at least at the trial court level.



Translated by Cassy Dias

