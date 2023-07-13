Bolsonaro confirms to Federal Police the meeting with Marcos do Val, but denies plan to record Justice Moraes

Brasília

Former president Jair Bolsonaro testified to the Federal Police, in Brasília, about an alleged coup plan reported by Senator Marcos do Val, currently on leave.

Bolsonaro confirmed that he met with Do Val, but denied having ties with the senator and having participated in the alleged plan to record Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court.

Jair Bolsonaro after speaking to the Federal Police in Brasília - Ton Molina /Fotoarena/Folhapress

According to him, the meeting took place in December last year, at Palácio da Alvorada.

"Nothing was discussed [at the meeting], there was no plan, in that approximately 20-minute meeting, for someone to record Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Why would I articulate anything with the senator? What was the meeting about? Nothing", said Bolsonaro after the testimony.

This was the fourth statement given by the former president since he left the Planalto Palace.



Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language.