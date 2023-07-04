Bolsonaro may also be barred from 2030 election due to criminal cases and the Federal Court of Accounts

Brasília

The TCU (Federal Court of Accounts) may extend the ineligibility of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to include the 2030 and even 2032 elections. This ineligibility can be taken even further with possible criminal convictions of the former president in cases reported by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

Within the scope of the Court of Accounts, a lawsuit should be filed based on the decision of the TSE (Supreme Electoral Court) which considered that there was abuse of political power and misuse of the media in the meeting with ambassadors in which Bolsonaro discredited the electronic ballot boxes, which took place in July 2022.

The TSE (Supreme Electoral Court) is still preparing the dispatch that will be sent to the TCU (Federal Court of Accounts). The lawsuit information will also be sent to support criminal investigations that are being tried by the STF ( Federal Supreme Court).

The former president Jair Bolsonaro - Gabriela Biló /Folhapress

Behind the scenes of the Supreme Court and of the Federal Court of Accounts itself, it is perceived as unlikely that the court will not convict the former president.

There is still the possibility that he will also be punished in the criminal sphere in the coming months. During his voting in the TSE ( Supreme Electoral Court) trial, Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is also a member of the Supreme Court, cited digital militias during his demonstration and made references to them at least twice.

The digital militias inquiry brings together all of Bolsonaro’s coup-mongering attacks against institutions and his role in spreading fake news and misinformation throughout his presidential term.

When considering the list of cases, Moraes indicates that he will point to Bolsonaro as one of the masterminds of the attacks, in addition to relating January 8 as one of the events linked to the criminal organization investigated in that inquiry.

In addition to applying the sentence to Bolsonaro, the TSE ( Supreme Electoral Court) has sent the decision to the PGR (Office of the Prosecutor General) and to Justice Moraes, as rapporteur of the investigations that look into the alleged leakage of confidential information of a supposed attack on the TSE (Supreme Electoral Court) system and the call for anti-democratic acts.

The Court also sent to Justice Luiz Fux, rapporteur of a process in which federal deputies claim that Bolsonaro committed a crime against the democratic rule of law, crimes of responsibility and electoral responsibility, and acts of administrative impropriety due to the meeting with ambassadors.

Translated by Cassy Dias

