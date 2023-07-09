In the US, we are so committed to our obsession with freedom that we’ve just legally made citizens free to oppress each other! Hooray!

The majority-conservative US Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 on the side of an evangelical Christian web designer, Lorie Smith, who argued that her religious beliefs should exempt her from a law that would fine her for refusing to work on a same-sex marriage website.

The court has been under much scrutiny after being embroiled in a series of ethics controversies and extreme right-wing rulings, which is now added to by a posthumous discovery about this case that may indicate fraud in Smith’s court filings.

Lorie Smith, a web designer, addresses supporters in front of the US Supreme Court, Washington DC - Anna Moneymaker - 5.dec.22/Getty Images via AFP

We’ll get to that, but first, the basis of the case asks: where does one person’s freedom begin and another's end? And is the freedom to oppress a little like being racist for diversity?

The ruling narrows this and 18 similar US state "public accommodations" laws designed to bar discrimination based on identities such as race, gender, and sexual orientation. This makes me wonder: if we open up the possibility to bend the laws to fit our own personal beliefs, can I now claim that my Buddhist belief that we are all one means I didn’t technically steal that car?

The ruling argues that artists should not be compelled to create art they disagree with as that would infringe on their free speech rights. Anyone who has seen a wedding website may disagree with the notion that that is art. It’s not exactly the "Mona Lisa". Although in this case, it may announce the wedding of Mona and Lisa.

The case began as a preemptive one in which Smith wanted to add a disclaimer to her website stating that she would not design websites for gay couples. So she brought the case to the courts despite not having been asked by a gay couple to do so. Making her case sort of like Putin suing to turn down the Nobel Peace Prize. Or Bolsonaro suing to not run again in the next two elections.

But as the case went on and the state moved to dismiss it, as Smith had not been harmed, her attorneys claimed she received an offer to create a website for a gay couple and provided a service request listing their phone number and email in court document filings. But when the man listed was reached out to by news outlets, he denied making the request. PLOT TWIST! In fact, he and his wife were both surprised by the call. DOUBLE PLOT TWIST! According to him, he's been happily married for 15 years. Adding to that, he was a web designer himself and would have just made his own website! TRIPLE PLOT TWIST!

Smith’s lawyers claim they had not faked the request and that it could have been a troll who submitted the request, as has happened in their past cases. A troll makes sense to me, as this sounds suspiciously mythological. Maybe it was a fairy or a Cyclops? Perhaps a devout evangelical Christian Greek god?

Whether the trickster was Smith or a particularly homophobic minotaur, the Supreme Court has dealt a fresh blow to human rights, setting a concerning precedent using a case that includes a prominent lie. Personally, I think identity should have no bearing on your equality under the law, and that you should have to make a gay marriage website for anyone, no matter what the circumstances! Even if they are straight.