Illegal mining and disasters lead Brazilian mining to seek a sustainable label

Environmental disasters, international pressure, and the advance of illegal mining under the Bolsonaro government led the Brazilian mineral sector to seek over the last year to reposition its image to incorporate a label of good sustainability practices. If for critics the expression "sustainable mining" is nothing more than an oxymoron —a contradiction in terms—, the union of the country's large mining companies has adopted it as a kind of mantra.

Paraopeba River that passes through Quilombo Pontinha; communities in municipalities along the Paraopeba river seek recognition as affected by the disaster of the collapse of the Vale dam, in Brumadinho, which occurred two years ago - Eduardo Anizelli/ Folhapress

The segment's image had a huge negative impact, first with the Mariana tragedy in November 2015, which killed 19 people, devastated communities, left hundreds of families homeless, and disgraced the Doce River. Then came the Brumadinho disaster, with 270 fatalities and more human, material, and environmental ruin.

In recent years, the expansion of illegal mining, boosted by the increase in the price of gold on the international market and the permissiveness of the Bolsonaro administration, has made the situation worse. Mining companies complain that society often confuses their industrial activity with that of miners working outside the law. Last but not least, the demands of the international market regarding the practices and origin of exported minerals made a change in attitude inevitable.

All this effort raises a question: is there such a thing as sustainable mining?Márcio Santilli, former president of Funai and one of the founders of ISA ( The Socioenvironmental Institute), replies with a laugh. "Mining refers to a natural wealth that is depleted. So the sustainability here is debatable, because you subtract something from nature forever, and the natural base is exhausted over time. No matter how far-reaching the project is —a deposit can last a hundred years—, what remains in place? The examples we have are not very good", he says.

