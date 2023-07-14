Indigenous people earn BRL 10 million a year with crops and tolls in reserves in Mato Grosso

São Paulo

In the west of Mato Grosso, a group of around 3,000 indigenous people raise around R$ 10 million a year planting soybeans, corn and beans and charging tolls for vehicles that cross the paved road of their reserve, Utiariti, located between the third and fourth cities that produce more grains in Brazil, Sapezal and Campo Novo do Parecis.

The indigenous and producer Arnaldo Zunizakae, who plants soybeans, corn and beans in an area of 17 thousand hectares inside a reserve in Mato Grosso - Fernando Canzian/Folhapress

WithoutA permission from Ibama ( Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), but with veiled support from Funai, the indigenous people live in 86 villages and have developed crops in an area of 17,000 hectares, which corresponds to about 1.5% of the total reserve, of 1.2 million hectares. between the Verde and Papagaio rivers.

According to Arnaldo Zunizakae, 51, the son of an indigenous chief and responsible for agricultural production in one of the four cooperatives in the reserve, both the money raised in production and the toll fees are distributed equally among the indigenous people, at an average of R$ 3,330 per year.

The indigenous people also cultivate small crops and raise farm animals for subsistence in the villages. In addition to the Parecis, the land is home to other ethnic groups, such as the Nambikwara and Manoki.

