Lula goes to Brussels seeking progress for trade agreement between Mercosur and EU

Madri

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leaves this Sunday (16) for Brussels, Belgium, where he will participate in the third EU-Celac summit, alongside leaders of both institutions, the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

According to the EU, the summit is an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between countries, discuss working together to achieve fair environmental and digital transitions and demonstrate a shared commitment to upholding the international order.

President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during the Plenary Session of Heads of State of MERCOSUR, Bolivia, Associated States and Special Guests - Ricardo Stuckert/PR

For Lula, however, the event means yet another attempt to articulate a trade agreement at a more regional level, between the EU and Mercosur (Southern Common Market), whose main countries are Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

The latter, however, threatens to make bilateral agreements with China, since, 30 years after its founding, Mercosur has not sealed any relevant agreement with other countries or large blocs of nations.

"Our great ambition regarding Latin America is to sign the agreement with Mercosur by the end of this year", said this Thursday afternoon (13) the European Union ambassador to Brazil, Ignacio Ybáñez.



Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language.