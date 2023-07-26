Lula Says He Intends to Close Private Shooting Clubs

Brasília

President Lula stated that he intends to close all shooting clubs in the country and leave open only spaces of this nature that belong to the Military and Civil Police or the Army.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo - REUTERS

The representative said that he is not organizing a revolution and that, therefore, the armament is unnecessary. He also stated that former president Jair Bolsonaro issued decrees to release weapons to please organized crime.

"I don't think that a businessman who has a place to practice shooting is a businessman. I already told Flávio Dino [Minister of Justice]: we have to close almost all [shooting clubs], just leave open those that are from the Military Police, the Army or the Civil Police", he said live on social networks.

According to Lula, "it is the police organization who needs to have a place to shoot, to train in shooting", and not Brazilian civil society.

Translated by Cassy Dias

