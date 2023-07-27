Man Spends 50 Days Lost Surviving on Fruit and Honey in Ceará

Fortaleza

Sugarcane cutter José Cristóvão Rodrigues, 39, left Leme, in the countryside of São Paulo, bound for Ceará to visit his family in Pedra Branca, 232 kilometers from the capital, Fortaleza.

The trip in early June, which was supposed to last three days, only ended almost two months later and was marked by a daily diet based on passion fruit, pumpkin, and honey.

Ceará, 26.07.2023, José Rodrigues spends 50 days lost surviving on passion fruit, pumpkin, and honey in Ceará ( Foto: Arquivo pessoal ) - Arquivo pessoal

On the way, Rodrigues began to show mental confusion, which made him get off the bus at a different destination and disappear.

Concerned, the family began the search. The police were called, but a lead only emerged 50 days later, when José Cristóvão decided to ask a local farmworker for help.

Contact was made with Rodrigues' family, and police officers went to meet him in Independência, near Pedra Branca. The farm worker looked emaciated, having lost almost 20 kilos.

"He insisted that he was being persecuted and that was why he was hiding. He said that to survive he ate passion fruit from the bush, pumpkin and honey with bark from the hive of wild bees on the days he spent lost in the forest", said Antoniclé, Rodrigues' sister.

"Even rotten dead fish he ate not to die, in addition to having drunk a lot of contaminated water", she concluded.

Translated by Cassy Dias

