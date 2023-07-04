Megachurch leader says God would kill all LGBTQIA+ if He could

São Paulo

A month after saying that "God hates pride", igniting with that a noisy anti-LGBTQIA+ campaign in the church where he preaches in Orlando (USA), Megachurch pastor André Valadão stated that it is necessary to "reset" the members of that community and that, if God could, "He would kill all of them and started over again".

The speech came up during worship this weekend. First Valadão used irony: "What counts is every form of love, let them marry, let them live". Then, churchgoers are horrified when men and women dance in front of children with their genitals exposed in parades that promote respect for sexual diversity, he states afterward. That's when he says: "So now is the time to take the ropes back and say 'no way Jose', 'stop it ', reset. Then God says: I can't do it anymore, I've already put ut that rainbow over there. If I could, I'd kill all of them and start all over again. But I already promised myself that I can't, so now it's up to you".

André Valadão, pastor of Lagoinha Church Orlando, delivers anti-LGBTQIA+ sermon - Reprodução/lagoinhaorlandochurch no Instagram

Valadão told Folha that his statement had been taken out of context and sent a link to a video he shared this Monday (3). In the piece, he blames "the mainstream media" for the cult's backlash.

"For the love of God, people, I'm not saying [for] us to annihilate people. I'm saying that it's up to us to lead human beings to the principle of what God's will is", he says there. He uses Genesis, the first of the biblical books, to justify the part where he cites the widespread killing of people in the LGBTQIA+ community.

In the caption of the post, the evangelical leader says that "It will never be about killing, segregating, but it will be about resetting, taking you back to the essence, to the beginning".

Translated by Cassy Dias

