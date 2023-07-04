Ship used in 1st Brazilian trip to Antarctica sits abandoned in the port of Santos

São Paulo

A pioneer in Brazilian oceanographic research, the ship named Professor W. Besnard has been docked in the port of Santos for 15 years, with its hull corroded by rust and other wear and tear caused by lack of maintenance.

The 49.3-meter vehicle manufactured in Norway and delivered in 1967 was used for four decades by students and professors at USP's Oceanographic Institute in their studies.

The historic ship Besnard continues to be neglected at the Port of Santos; its current state hardly resembles its golden days - Karime Xavier /Folhapress

Named after the Russian-French scientist Wladimir Besnard, one of the creators of the then Instituto Paulista de Oceanografia ( São Paulo's Institute of Oceanography _ incorporated into USP in 1951), the ship collected 50,000 samples of marine organisms on its more than 150 voyages, including the first Brazilian expedition to Antarctica in the 1980s.

In 2008, however, the equipment caught fire when it was anchored in Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro. With that, it was transferred to Santos, where it remains awaiting a destination.

Among the alternatives analyzed during this period were a renovation, the possibility of donating the equipment to Uruguay, or turning it into a museum.

After years of impasse, USP donated the ship to the Municipality of Ilhabela (on the north coast of São Paulo) in 2016. According to the university, the plan was for the vehicle to be sunk and transformed into an artificial reef — which has never happened.

Translated by Cassy Dias

