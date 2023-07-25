The City of Jequié in Bahia Is The Most Violent in Brazil

JEQUIÉ (BAHÍA)

Data from the Brazilian Public Security Yearbook point to Jequié as the city in Brazil with the highest average of violent deaths proportional to its population in 2022, with 88.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. In all, there were 141 murders.

Located in Bahia, Jequié has 158,000 inhabitants, is crossed by two major highways, and is home to a medium-sized prison.

JEQUIÉ, BA - 21/07/2023 - The municipality had the highest average of deaths in the country FOTO: Rafaela Araújo/Folhapress). - Folhapress

Drug trafficking took shape in the city, in a rudimentary way, starting in the 1990s, and grew considerably in the last decade when it was taken over by drug dealer Sandro Santos Queiroz, known as Real, linked to the Comando Vermelho.

In April 2022, there was a split in the criminal organization, and dissidents allied themselves with the PCC ( Primeiro Comando da Capital). The split was the beginning of a territorial war, including the circulation of lists with the targets of the organizations in WhatsApp groups.

The dispute resulted in violent deaths in the city. There were 57 in 2020, a number that rose to 85 in 2021 and reached its peak in 2022, with 141 deaths.

Translated by Cassy Dias

