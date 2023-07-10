Vape consumption grows in Brazil amid the lack of rules

São Paulo

Banned in Brazil in 2009, electronic cigarettes have been attracting more and more users in the country. Meanwhile, in recent years Europe has created rules to regulate consumption, in an attempt to reduce the number of smokers.

The idea is that people replace tobacco with the device, also called a vape. For experts, however, it is still unclear whether this change is actually beneficial to health and whether it should be adopted as public policy.

Alexandro Lucian, 42, while smoking an electronic cigarette, at his home in the Agua Verde neighborhood; the journalist smoked three packs of cigarettes a day and only managed to quit traditional cigarettes after replacing it with vape - Leticia Moreira/Folhapress

Alexandro Lucian, 42, fights for vape regulation in Brazil. President of the Directory of Information for the Reduction of the Harms of Tobacco, he smoked tobacco for 15 years and consumed three packs a day.

According to pulmonologist Fred Fernandes, who works at InCor (Heart Institute), the idea that electronic cigarettes are healthier is false. "Vaping creates new consumers," he says. "It's bad for the airways and for the heart."

Despite the opposing rules, Brazil and the United Kingdom have faced similar challenges in this area: finding ways to fight the illegal market and control the increase in consumption among young people.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language.