Violent Deaths in Brazil Reach Lowest Number in 12 Years

São Paulo

Violent deaths in Brazil have reached the lowest level in 12 years, as shown by the data from the 17th Brazilian Yearbook of Public Security released this Thursday (20). The drop slowed down between 2021 and 2022 but has maintained a trend seen since 2018.

There were 47,508 lives lost in the set that brings together the crimes of intentional homicide, robbery, and bodily injury followed by death, as well as deaths by police intervention. Between 2020 and 2021, for example, the numbers dropped by 4%. Now, the reduction was 1.9%.

The proportional rate of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in Brazil decreased from 24 to 23.4. Brazil, with 2.7% of the global population, accounts for about a fifth of homicides in the world, according to 2020 data from the United Nations Office on Crimes and Drugs.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language