Almost 11,000 Brazilians Have Changed Their Name after Permission

Miguel, 51, "killed" Edivaneis, the same age. It was August 12, 2022. He had planned this for 45 years. The notary officer of the 1st civil registry office of Jundiaí, in São Paulo, was the only witness. Miguel Édi Gomes Ferreira da Silva needed only five minutes and a pen.

He is part of the 10,900 Brazilians, according to Arpen (National Association of Natural Person Registrars), who have changed their first or last names since June of last year.

"Now, it's wonderful. When I'm in a public place and my name is called, there's no curiosity. Before, people always wanted to know who the stranger was", reports the journalist.

On June 27, 2022, federal law 14,382, known as the Public Records Law, was enacted. It allows any citizen over 18 to change their name directly at a registry office.

Except in cases of suspected fraud, falsehood, and bad faith —analysis carried out by a professional in the chosen unit—, applicants do not need to justify their motivation.

Translated by Cassy Dias

