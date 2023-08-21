Bernadette Pacífico, Quilombola Leader, Is Shot Dead in Bahia

Salvador , São Paulo and Simões Filho (BA)

Quilombola leader Bernadette Pacífico, 72, known as Mãe Bernadete, was shot dead on Thursday night (17) in the house next to the Candomblé Terreiro ( a yard used as a temple where ceremonies and celebrations are conducted) she managed in the municipality of Simões Filho, in the metropolitan region of Salvador.

SIMOES FILHO, BA - Quilombola leader Bernadette Pacífico, 72, known as Mãe Bernadete, was shot dead (FOTO: Rafaela Araújo/Folhapress).

She was the national coordinator of Conaq (National Coordination of Quilombos Articulation) and led Quilombo Pitanga dos Palmares, in Simões Filho. She had been working for years to expose the violence committed against the Quilombola population and the attempts to take over their land. After the murder of her son Flávio Gabriel Pacífico dos Santos, in 2017, the fight against attacks on Terreiros and the murder of religious leaders of African origin intensified. Known as Binho do Quilombo, he was one of the most respected Quilombola leaders in Bahia.

Another son of Mãe Bernadette, Jurandir Wellington Pacífico stated that she had been receiving threats for at least six years and said he believed that she was the victim of a contract killing.

The Quilombola leader was with her grandchildren when two men arrived wearing helmets and approached the family. The grandchildren were locked in a room and Mother Bernadette was killed with 14 shots.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language