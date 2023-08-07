Brazilian Federal Police Inquiry on 1/8 Indicates Partial Military Action

Brasília

Investigations by the Federal Police into the attacks on the government's Headquarters in Brasília on January 8 show the decisive role of members of the Armed Forces in acts and omissions in the face of coup-mongering camps in Brasília, say investigators.

According to reports made to Folha, the result of the Federal Police inquiry must oppose the investigation carried out by the Army on the performance of the military in charge of guarding the Presidential Palace, which exempted the troops from responsibility.

BRASÍLIA, DF, 08.01.2023, Protesters in coup attempt clash with the Military Police's riot squad in front of the Planalto Palace (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress) - Folhapress

The Federal Police inquiry, which includes testimonies from more than 80 members of the Forces, including generals, also mentions discoveries in materials seized from the cell phone of Colonel Mauro Cid, who was Bolsonaro's assistant.

Among the messages, there are coup-mongering requests from Colonel Jean Lawand Júnior, as well as discussions on how to use the Forces against the result of the election won by Lula in a WhatsApp group made up of active-duty Army officers.

The Federal Police also mentions scenes of omission and connivance which took place on the day of the attacks.

The investigations take place under the decision of Justice Alexandre de Moraes to establish the competence of the Federal Supreme Court to judge crimes, including those of the military, concerning the attack.

Translated by Cassy Dias

