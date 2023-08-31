Brazilian Intelligence Agency Listed Neo-Nazis as Major Threats to Lula's Inauguration

Brasília

Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) warned authorities, at the end of 2022, that neo-Nazis, white supremacists and movements to delegitimize the State were the main threats to the presidential inauguration ceremony of Lula (PT). The agency said at the time that it had identified a growth in the performance of "ideologically motivated extremist and violent individuals and groups" after the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the polls.

BRASÍLIA,DF,01.01.2023:POSSE-MINISTROS-PRESIDENTE-LULA - Lula's inauguration in Brasília, DF. (Foto: Fátima Meira/Futura Press/Folhapress)

In a document dated December 29, intelligence officials indicated a "high" alert level for the risk of violent actions during the inauguration.

"Concurrently with the demobilization of street protests, radical groups have carried out more violent actions. There have been attempts to invade a public building and a bomb attack in Brasília.

On the report. During the electoral period and after Lula's victory, the agency monitored discussions on extremist social networks and detected groups that exchanged instructions and photos on how to assemble or modify their own firearms. In these channels, conspiracy theories and threats against authorities were still being disseminated.

The agency said in the reports that the groups articulated mainly through Telegram and Twitter. Abin mentioned that some of the extremists displayed knowledge of the manufacture of explosives and firearms both manually or made using 3D printers.

