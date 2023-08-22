Brasília

The 10th Federal Court of Brasilia sentenced this Monday (21) the programmer Walter Delgatti Neto, known as the Vaza Jato Hacker, to 20 years in prison, plus a fine, for the hacking into the Telegram platform by authorities, in 2019.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL, 17-08-2023, 12h00: Hacker Delgatti sentenced to 20 years for hacking Operation Car Wash (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, PODER) - Folhapress

The decision was pronounced by Judge Ricardo Augusto Soares Leite, who also sentenced six other people. The crimes attributed to the hacker are hacking into a computer device, criminal organization, money laundering and interception of communications. The decision can be appealed.

Delgatti was arrested in 2019 in Operation Spoofing on suspicion of hacking into the Telegram accounts of authorities, including members of the Lava Jato task force and former judge Sergio Moro, responsible for the trials in Curitiba.

The messages exchanged with former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol showed an aligned relationship between the Prosecution Service and the judge, which was decisive for the collapse of the operation, years later.

Delgatti admitted to the Federal Police that he had broken into the accounts and confirmed that he had forwarded messages to The Intercept Brasil website, which exposed the case which later became known as Vaza Jato.

Translated by Cassy Dias

