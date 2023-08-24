'I Sent It, What's The Problem?', Says Bolsonaro about Message Against the Federal Supreme Court

São Paulo

Jair Bolsonaro confirmed this Wednesday (23) the content of the message sent to businessman Meyer Nigri that led the Federal Police to subpoena the former president to explain the dissemination of fake news regarding the Brazilian electoral process.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino - REUTERS

"I sent it to Meyer, what's the problem? [the Justice of the Federal Supreme Court and then president of the Superior Electoral Court Luís Roberto] Barroso had spoken abroad [about the defeat in the Chamber of the proposal for the printed ballot, in 2021], I have always been a supporter of the printed ballot," he said.

Bolsonaro spoke briefly with Folha during a flight from Brasília to São Paulo. He, who was accompanied by a security guard, only answered one question and did not allow it to be recorded.

The former president was admitted to the Vila Nova Star hospital, in the capital of São Paulo, for routine exams.

Bolsonaro stated that he did not participate in the group of businessmen to which, according to the Federal Police, Nigri forwarded the messages in which he criticized Justices of the STF ( Federal Supreme Court) and TSE ( Supreme Electoral Court), accusing them of interference in the electoral process for having expressed their opposition to the reintroduction of the printed ballot.

