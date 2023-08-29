Independence Day of Brazil: Lula Government Will Explore Green and Yellow and Link the Armed Forces to Democracy

Brasília

The government of President Lula (PT) will use its first ceremony on September 7 ( the Brazilian Independence Day) to convey a message of national unity, seeking to reverse the partisanship of the date and of the Armed Forces, as was marked in the years of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The slogan will be democracy, sovereignty, and unity. The national colors green and yellow will be used in an attempt to show that they were not captured by Bolsonarism. This week, the Esplanada in Brasilia is already being taken over by bleachers and stages, in addition to banners with the colors of the flag.

The Brazilian Independence Day campaign - Divulgação

With the slogan, the Lula government seeks to associate the three Forces with the concept of democracy, highlighting the theme in an event essentially marked by militarization. The Amazon will be highlighted, and the theme of preservation will be used as a demonstration of sovereignty. The idea of government members participating in the organization is to create a new concept for the holiday while emphasizing a more institutional message, without a character of partisan dispute.

The event will take place nine months after the January 8 attacks on the headquarters of the three Powers and in the midst of advances in investigations that point to the participation of officers of the Forces and police officers in coup-mongering plots. Military personnel are in the direct sights of Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), with some of its representatives in the Bolsonaro government arrested or investigated.

