January 8: Federal Police General Director Criticizes Army's Position

São Paulo

The general director of the Federal Police, Andrei Rodrigues, said this Monday (31) that other actions will be carried out against those involved in the January 8 coup attacks. At an event in São Paulo, he also criticized the Army for its actions in front of Bolsonarist camps.

The director general of the PF (Federal Police), Andrei Rodrigues. (Photo by Sergio Lima / AFP) - AFP

According to Andrei, the Federal Police wanted to take down the camps set up after the 2022 election campaign twice, but the Army did not allow it. He also stated that there was "complacency on the part of various entities and public institutions that maintain those camps".

"When we went back there, on January 8th, there was a war tank in the middle of the street preventing the police from entering to remove those people from the camp. So, this is a sequence." He reported that, on the eve of January 8, he made an official alert about the coup-mongering activity, in a meeting he called for at the Federal District Department of Security and in a letter. According to the Federal Police general director, the written communication was addressed to the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, who later would have sent the alert to the Government of the Federal District.

Translated by Cassy Dias

