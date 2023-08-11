'Judiciary Must Reflect Brazilian Diversity', Says 1st Black Superior Electoral Court Justice

São Paulo

A country made up mostly of women and black people must reflect its composition in the courts, tribunals, and all political spaces, defends Edilene Lobo, 54, the first black woman to become Justice of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Lawyer, she took office this Tuesday (8). Edilene took over the chair of substitute in the class of jurists, occupying the vacancy of André Ramos Tavares, now a titular justice.

Edilene Lobo

"Having Brazilian diversity composing the courts, tribunals, and the performance of the Judiciary in general, in Brazil, is a fulfillment of what the Constitution determines."

For this, specific and purposeful legislation is needed, which determines equal ways of occupying positions in the Brazilian Judiciary, she says, in an interview with Folha this Wednesday (9).

According to Edilene, President Lula's (PT) nomination for the vacancy of Minister Rosa Weber at the STF (Federal Supreme Court), who is due to retire next month, could mean a bigger step towards diversity in the spaces of power.

