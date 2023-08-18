Justice Authorizes Disclosure of Banking and Tax Information of Bolsonaro and Michelle

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), authorized the breach of tax and banking secrecy of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The goal is to find out if the money from the sale of jewelry has reached the former president. The measure was requested after last Friday's (11th) operation, which targeted a scheme to divert and sell abroad goods given as gifts to the Presidency of the Republic on official missions — such as jewelry sets received from Saudi Arabia.

Jewelry set received from Saudi Arabia - Reprodução

Justice Moraes also authorized the request for international cooperation made by the Brazilian Federal Police to ask the United States to break the bank secrecy of those investigated, according to the UOL report.

UOL reached out to Bolsonaro's lawyer and advisor, Fabio Wajngarten, and is awaiting a statement. Michelle's lawyer Daniel Bialski declined to comment on the ruling. The Brazilian Federal Police points out that the resources generated from the sale of goods were passed on to Bolsonaro in cash. Other evidence of the former president's participation is due to the fact that the jewels were taken abroad during presidential trips on FAB ( Brazilian Air Force) planes.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language