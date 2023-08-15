Majority of Drug Trafficking Prisoners in Brazil Are Black, Poor, and Unrelated to Criminal Organizations

Preliminary data from the survey "Profile of the prosecuted and production of evidence in criminal actions for drug trafficking", by Ipea (Institute of Applied Economic Research) show that the majority of those prosecuted in the country are men (87%), of young age (72%) and black (67%).

The data point to a higher incidence of drug repression among those with low education (75%), with incomplete primary education, unemployed or self-employed (66%), and having previously gone through the justice system (50%).

The research, which is still being peer-reviewed, analyzed 41,100 cases from the state courts of justice with a decision in the first half of 2019. Preliminary data were presented in June of this year, during a meeting of the Brazilian Public Security Forum in Belém (PA). In only 13% of the cases, there is mention of any links to criminal organizations. The team considered the data even without proof, which indicates that the number may be overestimated.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language