Plane and Money Carry Bolsonaro's Main Fingerprints in Jewelry Investigation

Brasília

The investigation into the jewelry and gifts given by authorities from other countries to Jair Bolsonaro (PL) points to the former president's fingerprints on suspicion of embezzlement of public goods for personal enrichment.

Jair Bolsonaro - Andre Borges/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The action triggered by the Federal Police on Friday (11) begins the final stretch of investigations that could result in the accusation of Bolsonaro as the leader of a criminal organization.

According to the investigators involved since the beginning of the case reported by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, two points place the former president for the first time at the crime scene of embezzlement of public money and illicit enrichment.

The first is the use of a Brazilian Air Force aircraft to take jewelry and gifts to the United States. The second is the messages indicating the return of money from sales, in cash, to the former president's pocket.

The second point still needs to be studied in depth, but researchers say there is no doubt about how Bolsonaro participated in the whole ploy.

The investigation was based on the survey of the digital militias, which originates from the investigation of the anti-democratic acts of 2020.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language