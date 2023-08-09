PT Gives Up on Taxing the Rich, Says Party Leader in the Chamber

The leader of the PT ( Workers's party) in the Chamber, congressman Zeca Dirceu, said after a meeting of the party's parliamentarians with Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) that the party has given up on raising the tax burden on millionaires, easing a historic dispute of the party.

According to him, however, the group disagrees with maintaining the current rules for billionaires.

BRASÍLIA, DF, BRASIL, Zeca Dirceu (PR). (Foto: Ranier Bragon/Folhapress) - Folhapress

"We may even give up on taxing the rich. The group says it will give up taxing millionaires. What doesn't work is for a country like Brazil, with so much inequality, to continue without taxing billionaires", he said.

The statements have come after the mayor, Arthur Lira, demonstrated his opposition to the government's proposal to tax the super-rich. For Lira, it can disrupt the course of the Tax Reform.

Translated by Cassy Dias

