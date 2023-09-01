Bolsonaro Tries to Remove Jewels Case from the Federal Supreme Court

Brasília

Former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), his wife, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, and allies used an opinion issued by the PGR (Office of the Prosecutor General) to remain silent in the simultaneous testimony to the Federal Police this Thursday -Friday (31).

The prosecution, under Augusto Aras, asked the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to send the inquiry into the digital militias, which includes the investigation into the alleged scheme for the sale, repurchase, and return of jewels received by Bolsonaro, to the trial court – which would then remove the case from under Alexandre de Moraes' authority. Since 2020, when the investigation approached the former president's closest circle, the PGR has been trying to get it to be archived.

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro looks on before a session in the Legislative Assembly of Goias to receive the title of citizen of Goias, in Goiania, Brazil August 18, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino - REUTERS

From the beginning of the Lula (PT) government, it slightly changed its stance, supporting the investigation into possible fraud in Bolsonaro's vaccination card, but maintaining the request to send the jewelry case to the Justice of Guarulhos (SP), a request which was made this month.

The former president, who usually speaks freely with no script, was silent this time. Michelle, in turn, published a note on her social networks highlighting her understanding of the PGR. "It is not a question of remaining silent. I am fully available to speak in the competent sphere and I cannot submit myself to giving testimony in an inappropriate place, as has already been expressly stated by the representative of the Office of the Prosecutor General(PGR), the Federal Supreme Court does not appear to be the correct jurisdictional organ to handle the present investigation", he said.

Mauro Cid, his father, lawyer Frederick Wassef, and advisor Osmar Crivelatti spoke. In addition to the former president and Michelle, adviser Marcelo Câmara and lawyer Fabio Wajngarten, Bolsonaro's former secretary of Social Communication, were also silent.

The investigators scheduled all hearings for the same time, with the intention of mitigating the possibility of creating a previous version and catching possible contradictions between the suspects.

