Brazilian Justice Council Approves Gender Rule for Promotion of Judges

Brasília

The CNJ ( Brazilian National Justice Council ) approved this Tuesday (26), by a majority vote, the creation of a gender alternation rule when filling vacancies for the second instance of the Judiciary.

Brasília, 19/09/2023 - The Brazilian National Justice Council Foto: G.Dettmar/Agência CNJ

The rule establishes the interspersing of an exclusive list of women and a traditional mixed list according to the opening of vacancies for career magistrates based on merit criteria.

The discussion was guided by Justice Rosa Weber, president of the CNJ and the Federal Supreme Court, on the eve of her retirement. This was her last session as head of the council.

According to the approved proposal, the text will come into effect in January 2024, and the first vacancy opened must be filled by a magistrate of a different gender than the last one promoted. The rule will be maintained until each court reaches a gender ratio of between 40% and 60%.

The courts must also verify the gender parity in the total number of positions held, regardless of origin.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language