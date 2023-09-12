Due to a Wave of Violence, Salvador Has Armed Police at Health Centers

Salvador

Presence of armed police officers at health units, suspended services, and requests for transfers from employees. This is the scenario of health services in Salvador, in yet another chapter of the security crisis faced by the Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT) government in Bahia, with an increase in disputes between criminal organizations and an escalation in police lethality.

SALVADOR,BA - 06/09/2023 - Salvador has armed police at health centers (FOTO: Rafaela Araújo/Folhapress). - Folhapress

At least seven units in the municipal health network have closed their doors permanently this year, according to the SMS (Municipal Health Department), either due to incidents in the unit itself, such as robberies, or episodes of violence in the surrounding area, such as shootings.

In addition, 13 stations had their working hours cut short or had the service suspended for more than a day, due to conflicts in the surrounding area. This was the case of the USFs (Family Health Units) in Alto das Pombas and Calabar, neighborhoods that recorded shootings on the 4th. On that occasion, classes were also suspended, in schools and at Ufba (Federal University of Bahia).

Cases of break-ins and attacks against professionals have become recurrent since the beginning of the pandemic, says Sindseps (Municipal Employees Union), but the situation has worsened in recent months.

"This year we began to see a routine of robberies, an increase in dragnets, theft of cell phones and other belongings at doors and inside units", says Bruno Carianha, director of Sindseps.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language