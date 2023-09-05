Independence Day: Brazilian Intelligence Agency Installs Plan against Threats

Brasília

Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) will act on the eve of and during the events of September 7th (Brazilian Independence Day) to identify any threats that could endanger authorities present at the parade and other participants.

In order to do this, the agency will activate a monitoring center designed to gather information and also pass it on to other security agencies.

03.08.2023 - Illumination at the National Congress and National Museum, in commemoration of September 7th. Foto: Audiovisual / PR

The initiative adds to the concern of other organs, such as the Army and Military Police, which turned on the warning signal for the movement of Bolsonarists – in particular after the January 8 attacks.

"Within the scope of the celebrations related to the September 7th, at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, Abin will act with a focus on identifying threats and incidents that have the potential to impact the free exercise of fundamental rights and jeopardize the security of authorities and other participants of the events", informed the agency through a note.

Despite the mobilization, President Lula's government has stated that it does not see risks in the Independence Day celebrations.

Translated by Cassy Dias

