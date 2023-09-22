Lieutenant Colonel Claims that Bolsonaro Consulted Military Personnel about The Coup

Brasília

Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid increased the pressure on the Armed Forces by saying, in a statement to the Federal Police, that then-president Jair Bolsonaro submitted to high-ranking military personnel a draft decree to carry out a coup after the second round of the 2022 presidential elections.

BRASÍLIA, DF, 09-09-2023, Mauro Cid’s claims implicate Armed Forces in coup-mongering scheme (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress) - Folhapress

The information caused damage to the institution by implicating former bosses in the investigations.

The repercussions resulted in demonstrations by the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, the Army, and the Navy. Múcio said he was bothered by the "aura of collective suspicion" that has persisted.

The Navy said it does not have access to the statement and that it does not comment on ongoing investigative processes, and the Army, in the same vein, does not speak about ongoing investigative processes.

Bolsonaro's defense said that he did not condone actions without legal support and that he intends to take legal action against possible slander in plea bargains.

Cid's defense stated that "the aforementioned statements are confidential, and for that same reason do not confirm their content."

Translated by Cassy Dias

