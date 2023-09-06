Lula Defends Secret Vote of Federal Supreme Court Justices

Brasília and São Paulo

President Lula defended that the votes of the justices of the STF ( Federal Supreme Court) be confidential and stated that the population's dissatisfaction with certain decisions could affect the safety of the court's magistrates.

The suggestion was the target of criticism in the political and legal world. Entities and specialists reacted against the idea, and the House Speaker, Arthur Lira, cited the risk of the principle of transparency being overshadowed.

BRASÍLIA, DF, 03.08.2023, Inauguration Ceremony of Cristiano Zanin as a Justice of the Brazilian Supreme Federal Court (STF). (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress) - Folhapress

Lula's statement was given after criticism from the left wing regarding minister Cristiano Zanin, a lawyer and friend of the president nominated by him for a seat on the court.

It also comes weeks after Federal Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes and his family members were allegedly harassed by a group of Brazilian tourists at an airport in Rome.

"Society does not have to know how a Supreme Court justice votes. The majority voted, no one needs to know. Because then those who lose get angry, those who win are happy," said Lula.

Translated by Cassy Dias

