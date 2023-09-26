Lula Says that Gender and Color Will Not Be Criteria when Choosing New Supreme Court Members

Brasília

President Lula (PT) stated this Monday (25) that gender and color will not be criteria for choosing Justice Rosa Weber's successor at the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The head of the Executive has been pressured by civil society and allies not to reduce the representation of women in the Supreme Court, which currently has 2 female justices and 9 male ones. There is also a campaign for Lula to choose a black woman for the position.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL, 13-09-2023: Federal Supreme Court members. (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, PODER) - Folhapress

Rosa leaves the court on Thursday (28). She will turn 75 in October, the age limit for members of the court. "The criteria will no longer be this. I'm very at ease, that's why I'm saying that I will choose a person who can meet Brazil's interests and expectations. A person who can serve Brazil. A person who has respect for Brazilian society. A person who votes properly without voting for the press. You know?", said Lula.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language