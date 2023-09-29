New Chief Justice Preaches Harmony among Powers and Nods to Military Personnel and Minorities during his Inauguration at the Brazilian Supreme Court

Brasília

Justice Luís Roberto Barroso was sworn in as the new head of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) this Thursday (28) with nods to the military and minorities and preaching harmony between the Powers at a time of pressure from the Legislature on the court. Barroso stated that the Armed Forces did not succumb to the coup-mongering, refuted the idea of "judicial activism" and defended a progressive agenda, despite rejecting such label, saying that they are "causes of humanity".

The justice took over the presidency of the STF, replacing Rosa Weber, who will turn 75, the age limit to serve on the court.

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso kisses judge Rosa Weber during his inauguration as president of the court in Brasilia on September 28, 2023. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) - AFP

At the opening, the Brazilian singer Maria Bethânia sang the Brazilian national anthem. She even responded to Barroso's request and, in the end, performed the song "Todo Sentimento". In his inauguration speech, Barroso stated that, in Brazil, the "institutions have successfully overcome" the moments of shock experienced by democracy here and in different parts of the world. And at that moment he waved to the Armed Forces. "Around the world, constitutional democracy has experienced moments of upheaval, with attacks on institutions and loss of credibility. Here, institutions have won, having at their side the indispensable presence of civil society, the press, and the National Congress", stated the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Federal Court. "And justice be done: at the decisive moment, the Armed Forces did not succumb to the coup-mongering," he added.

Translated by Cassy Dias

